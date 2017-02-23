The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of rioting and assaulting public servants against unknown persons a day after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the All India Students Association clashed at Delhi University’s Ramjas College. “On the basis of a police personnel’s complaint, we have registered an FIR against all students who created ruckus,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north district) Jatin Narwal told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the Station House Officer of Maurice Nagar who was injured in the clashes. Another police officer said that Additional DCP-I Esha Pandey would conduct an inquiry into allegations of police high-handedness. As many as 80 students were detained briefly on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

The policeman said that seven personnel were injured when clashes broke out between members of the two organisations following a students’ protest march against the cancellation of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid’s speech at a seminar on Tuesday. More than 20 students and several journalists were injured. The protest march was supposed to start from Ramjas College campus and continue up to Maurice Nagar police station. However, the students were reportedly stopped by ABVP supporters.

The police had barricaded the area and segregated the protesting students from ABVP members. Professor Abha Dev Habib said that the ABVP, along with the Delhi Police, blockaded Ramjas College on Wednesday afternoon and threatened protestors against holding their march outside the college campus. Meanwhile, the police allegedly removed the students who had camped outside Maurice Nagar police station demanding for an FIR against ABVP for Wednesday’s violence.

A seminar on Tuesday had been cancelled after ABVP members protested against the participation of Khalid and Shehla Rashid Shora. The talk was part of Ramjas College’s Literary Society and English department’s two-day seminar on “Cultures of Protest”. Stones were allegedly pelted at the conference room windows when organisers had tried to hold the seminar, though Khalid was not present. Khalid is a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was one of three arrested in connection with a controversial Afzal Guru event at the university in February 2016.