The Punjab Police on Wednesday fortified entry points to the state from Haryana, a day ahead of a march by Indian National Lok Dal workers to begin digging the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to fortify the entry points at the Shambhu toll barrier and Sarala headworks, The Indian Express reported. Senior officers have been posted to monitor the situation.

Ambala Police Commissioner RC Mishra said more than 1,000 personnel had been deployed on the route expected to be used the INLD’s workers. “Adequate arrangements are being made to avoid any inconvenience to commuters who use the route,” Mishra said. “Various checkposts at strategic locations have also been set up to maintain the law and order situation.” The Punjab Police is also using drones and a state government helicopter to conduct aerial surveys of the region. Security personnel have also cordoned off areas near the canal on the border between the two states, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Dalip Kumar held meetings with senior Haryana and Punjab officials, including the chief secretaries and Director Generals of Police for both states. Haryana officials reportedly assured Kumar that they would not allow protestors to take the law into their own hands.

Several INLD leaders including Abhay Chautala are expected to address a “Jal Yudh Sammelan” (Water War Conference) in Ambala before marching towards Punjab. Earlier, Chautala had said the INLD would dig the canal even if the Army was called in to stop them, IANS reported. Party leaders say they expect up to 100,000 activists to march to Punjab to dig the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

Separately, the Supreme Court said Punjab could not defy its order on the construction of the canal, and ordered it and Haryana to maintain peace while it was being built. The court said its earlier ruling on the matter must be honoured and that it would not accept any defiance. “We are at a stage where the decree has to be executed,” a bench of the apex court headed by justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy said.

The canal is meant to distribute water among six states – Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Delhi. Last year, the Supreme Court had struck down a Punjab law that dismissed a pact to share water with five other states. The matter has been brought up several times by politicians in Punjab. The Centre is now supposed to take over the construction of the canal. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has called the water-sharing dispute a “livelihood and economic issue”.