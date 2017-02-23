Kerala will start maintaining a registry for sex offenders, Governor P Sathasivam announced on Thursday. He said that the reason for taking such a such step was to ensure the safety of women. “To ensure deterrence, my government will set up a sex offenders’ registry, which will maintain all identification details of sex offenders. It will be kept in the public domain,” Sathasivam said while delivering the policy address speech on the opening day of the Budget session in the Kerala Assembly.

The list will likely be the first of its kind in the country, reported The Hindu. However, the governor did not clarify if they would put in the names after a conviction or after a case is registered. Besides, Sathasivam said that a comprehensive victim relief fund and a special department for women’s safety will be formed.

The governor simultaneously announced a slew of measures for women’s safety, reported The News Minute. He said that the state government will set up all-women police stations at the taluka levels. “My government has already started the first women’s battalion this year and is committed to increase women’s share in the force to 15% and believe it should be 50%,” said the governor.

The governor’s announcements come almost a week after Kerala condemned the abduction and the alleged molestation of a popular film personality. The incident took place on February 17 when the actor was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi. A gang of men waylaid her car at Athani in Angamaly, they forced their way into the car, took over control and drove around for at least two hours. She told the police that her abductors sexually assaulted her and took photos of her with the intention of using them to blackmail her later. They stopped the car at Palarivattom and fled the scene.

Until now, the police have arrested three people in connection with the case. The main accused in the case, the actor’s former driver, was taken into custody after the incident while two more were arrested on Saturday. The police are looking for six other people.