Shiv Sena leads as BMC election results come in, BJP follows: The civic body polls in the state will be a test for the Devendra Fadnavis-led party, after it split up with its local ally. As Vodafone-Idea merger looms, Airtel buys Telenor India: The company said the acquisition, which is yet to be cleared by regulatory agencies, would help boost its spectrum footprint. Kerala governor announces public sex offender registry: However, P Sathasivam did not clarify if they would put in the names after a conviction or after a case is registered. 23.78% voter turnout for 53 seats till 11 am as phase 4 of UP elections continues: Raebareli, Allahabad and Bundelkhand will be key areas as the BJP looks to pick up constituencies it did not have in 2012. Censor board refuses to certify Prakash Jha’s upcoming film, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’: A letter from the CBFC claims the story is ‘lady-oriented’ with ‘contentious sexual scenes’. Delhi Police register rioting case after ABVP-AISA clash at Ramjas College: Additional DCP-I Esha Pandey will conduct an inquiry into allegations of police high-handedness, said an officer. INS Betwa salvaged and righted at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard, to be operational by April 2018: The military committee heading the inquiry into the ship’s tipping over is expected to submit its report soon. Trump administration revokes guidelines that gave transgender students safer access to bathrooms: The new government claimed the Obama-era decree was too confusing to implement and its legality was in question. Three soldiers, one civilian killed as militants ambush patrol party in J&K’s Shopian: The attack took place around 2 am when the Army patrol party was returning from an operation. Astronomers discover seven Earth-sized planets that could support life: The exoplanets were detected using Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and several observatories.