The big news: Shiv Sena zeroes in on another BMC win, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Airtel announced it was buying Telenor India, and Kerala announced it would set up the country's first sex offender registry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena leads as BMC election results come in, BJP follows: The civic body polls in the state will be a test for the Devendra Fadnavis-led party, after it split up with its local ally.
- As Vodafone-Idea merger looms, Airtel buys Telenor India: The company said the acquisition, which is yet to be cleared by regulatory agencies, would help boost its spectrum footprint.
- Kerala governor announces public sex offender registry: However, P Sathasivam did not clarify if they would put in the names after a conviction or after a case is registered.
- 23.78% voter turnout for 53 seats till 11 am as phase 4 of UP elections continues: Raebareli, Allahabad and Bundelkhand will be key areas as the BJP looks to pick up constituencies it did not have in 2012.
- Censor board refuses to certify Prakash Jha’s upcoming film, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’: A letter from the CBFC claims the story is ‘lady-oriented’ with ‘contentious sexual scenes’.
- Delhi Police register rioting case after ABVP-AISA clash at Ramjas College: Additional DCP-I Esha Pandey will conduct an inquiry into allegations of police high-handedness, said an officer.
- INS Betwa salvaged and righted at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard, to be operational by April 2018: The military committee heading the inquiry into the ship’s tipping over is expected to submit its report soon.
- Trump administration revokes guidelines that gave transgender students safer access to bathrooms: The new government claimed the Obama-era decree was too confusing to implement and its legality was in question.
- Three soldiers, one civilian killed as militants ambush patrol party in J&K’s Shopian: The attack took place around 2 am when the Army patrol party was returning from an operation.
- Astronomers discover seven Earth-sized planets that could support life: The exoplanets were detected using Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and several observatories.