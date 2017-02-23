Sunil Kumar, the main accused in the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actor, was arrested on Thursday by the Kerala police just before he was going to surrender before the additional chief judicial magistrate in Ernakulam, The New Indian Express reported. Sunil, alias Pulsar Suni, was later taken to the Aluva Police Club for questioning.

Pulsar Suni and his aide Vijesh entered the court premises by scaling the wall from Ernakulathappan ground, which is adjacent to the court. However, the ACJM was not in his seat when they entered his chamber. The police nabbed the duo as they were trying to get out, reported Hindustan Times.

On February 17, the actor was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi when the incident took place. A gang of men had waylaid her car at Athani in Angamaly. They had then forced their way into the car, and driven it around for at least two hours. She told the police that her abductors had sexually assaulted her and taken photos of her with the intention of using them to blackmail her later. They had later stopped the car at Palarivattom and fled.

Many from Malayalam film fraternity have demanded strict action against the accused in the case. Superstar Mammootty appreciated the woman’s courage and vowed to stand by her. “You have my word. We are with you. You are not alone. There is a big group of people that loves you and supports you in your fight,” he had said.