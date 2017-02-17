Australia in India

Cricket: Australia post 256/9 on Day 1 of first Test against India

Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc kept the visitors in the game after India’s bowlers dismantled their middle order.

Australia offered stiff resistance to India’s bowlers, finishing with 256/9 on Day 1 of the first Test in Pune on Thursday.

Australia’s stubborn resistance seemed to have been worn down by the Indian bowling attack led by pacer Umesh Yadav, who bagged four wickets. But an inspired knock by opener Matt Renshaw (68) and later by tail-ender Mitchell Starc (56 not out) saw the visitors earn parity.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first on a dry wicket, Australia began on a steady note. Openers David Warner and Renshaw weathered the initial storm while Indian skipper Virat Kohli employed the services of ace spinner Virat Kohli as early as the second over. Warner and Renshaw denied the Indians, who soon employed spin at both ends as Jayant Yadav soon joined in.

Australia got a lucky break when Warner was bowled round his leg off a no-ball. The duo added 81 runs for the first wicket, before Renshaw retired ill. The halt in play seemed to have disturbed the visitors’ momentum as Warner exited soon after. The aggressive batsman fell to Umesh Yadav, who bowled him out for 38.

After the breakthrough, India’s bowlers went in for the kill in the second session. Australia lost three more wickets in the afternoon as India’s spinners wore them down. Renshaw, who returned to the crease near the end of the post-lunch session, provided Australia with some solid play heading into the final session.

He added 32 more runs and kept one end secured as the visitors searched for a competitive first innings total. He took them close to the 200-run mark before falling to Ashwin.

Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Bowling in tandem with the spinners, the right-arm pacers caused havoc, getting India the crucial wickets. He was aided by some brilliant catching by Wriddhiman Saha, who pulled off a great diving effort to send back Steve O’Keefe off of Yadav.

Australia for their part showed some resilience against spin in the opening session. But, their resistance could not last long as the middle-order collapsed within a span of 30 runs because of India’s spinners.

Yadav helped clean up the lower order, finishing with figures of 4/32. Australia’s tail wagged to take them past the 200-run mark. But rear-guard action by Starc helped the visitors end on a strong note. The pacer landed a few big blows in the fag end of the day, adding an unbeaten 51-run stand with Josh Hazlewood (1 not out) to take Australia past 250.

Brief scores: Australia 256/9 (Matt Renshaw 68, David Warner 38, Mitchell Starc 56*; Umesh Yadav 4/34, R Ashwin 2/59, Ravindra Jadeja 2/74) vs India.

