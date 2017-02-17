Family of Indian shot dead in Kansas says racial attacks on a rise since Donald Trump took over
Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s friends have raised $227,401 from over 6,000 people to help his family.
The family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer from Hyderabad who was shot dead in an alleged hate crime in the United States’ Kansas City on Wednesday, blamed President Donald Trump for the attack. “A racist person said “get out of my country” and targeted my brother and his friend,” Kuchibhotla’s relative told ANI on Friday. “Trump is only the primary reason as of now,” he said.
The family feels there has been a rise in racial attacks in the US after Donald Trump took over. “Previously this was not the scene. There were incidents once in a while, now it has become very frequent,” Kuchibhotla’s cousin Venu Madhav told PTI. The father of the other Indian man who was shot at in the incident has said, “The situation seems to be pretty bad after Trump took over as the US President. I appeal to all the parents in India not to send their children to the US in the present circumstances,” Hindustan Times reported.
Thirty-two-year-old Kuchibhotla, his friend Alok Madasani and another American friend Ian Grillot were shot at by Adam Puriton, a Navy veteran, at a crowded pub in Olathe, Kansas City. Puriton, who is a former pilot, and an air traffic controller, was charged with one count of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder, Reuters reported. He was held on a $2-million bond in Henry County Jail.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly teamed up with the local police to confirm if the shooting was a hate crime or not. Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup said Indian embassy officials will help bring back Kuchibhotla’s remains. Earlier on Friday, Swaraj had assured full support to Kuchibhotla’s family.
Kuchibhotla’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to send his remains to India. ”His wife Sunayana and his family are now faced with incredible grief and a multitude of expenses,” the page read. The page raised $227,401 from over 6,000 people in six hours.
Eyewitnesses at the Austins Bar and Grill had heard Adam Puriton shout “Get out of my country” before he started shooting at the men, who he believed were Arabs, The Kansas City Star reported. The two Indians were regulars at the bar. Bartender Garret Bohnen told The Kansas City Star, “They are super nice guys.”
Kuchibhotla died in the hospital hours after the shooting, while Madasani was discharged after being treated. Grillot was also injured when he had tried to intervene. Puriton, who was originally identified as a middle-aged white male, was tracked down at another bar several hours after the shooting.