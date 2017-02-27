Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture, after hosts say they announced La La Land by mistake
The musical had been nominated in 14 categories.
In a dramatic end to the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Moonlight won Best Picture after frontrunner La La Land was announced as the winner first by veteran actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty. The hosts scrambled to explain the goof-up even as the Moonlight team cheered and replaced the La La Land crew on stage.
La La Land, however, took a number of awards on Sunday, with Damien Chazelle winning Best Director. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role as a dreamy-eyed waitress in the movie, against big names such as Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Isabelle Huppert for Elle, and Ruth Negga for Loving. It also took the awards for Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.
Casey Affleck picked up the Oscar for Best Actor (Manchester By The Sea), edging out veteran Denzel Washington (Fences) and fan favourite Ryan Gosling (La La Land) . Viola Davis’ strong performance in Fences got her Best Supporting Actress, and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor, to the disappointment of many Indians who were hoping Dev Patel would win for his role in Lion.
Host Jimmy Kimmel started the night with a dig at the United States President Donald Trump: “I want to say thank you to president Trump. I mean remember this time last year when it seemed that the Oscars were racist?” The Trump jokes continued through the show, as did references to his immigration ban, and other divisive policies.
Here are some of the other winners:
- Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight
- Best Animated Feature: Zootopia
- Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman (Iran)
- Best Documentary Feature: OJ: Made in America
Here is a full list of the winners.