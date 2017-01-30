Business News

Five telecom operators in India is enough competition in the market: Telecom secretary

JS Deepak said the ongoing consolidation in the sector 'is going to be very good for India'.

Danish Ismail/Reuters

Telecom Secretary JS Deepak on Sunday said the presence of five operators in India would ensure enough competition in the market. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Deepak said that the ongoing consolidation in the sector “is going to be very good for India as we are likely to get four private and one government player”, PTI reported.

The telecom department was trying to address various issues affecting the sector, Deepak said. “Dropping revenue is a concern that we are also addressing...era of free service and falling revenue will change,” he said. “In this backdrop, investments in India are not only welcome but are also likely to be productive.”

Calling the telecom industry a “scale business”, the secretary added that it was possible to for companies to make profits “even with low tariffs”. “Profits may not happen immediately but those who stay on for the long-term, will make them,” he said. At the MWC, Deepak is expected to meet executives from companies such as Facebook, Huawei, Nokia and Vodafone to talk about the reforms in the Indian mobile market.

His remarks come even as the telecom industry in India continues to go through quick and major developments. On February 21, the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio said it had reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days. Ambani announced that a new Jio Prime offer will kick-in soon after the existing New Year offer ends.

On February 23, Bharti Airtel said it was acquiring Norwegian telecom operator Telenor’s Indian operations. “The agreement underlines our commitment to lead India’s digital revolution by offering world class and affordable telecom services,” Airtel Managing Director and Chief Executive (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said.

Telenor India currently operates in seven circles – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West). Separately, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular Limited have confirmed that they are in merger talks.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.