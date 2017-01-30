Samsung will launch Galaxy S8 on March 29
The announcement followed the controversy involving the South Korean firm’s Galaxy Note7 devices bursting into flames.
The company made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where it announced the date for its traditional “Unpacked Event”. The Congress has served as platform for the company’s product launches, generally held in February, in the past as well.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note7 in South Korea on August 19, 2016, but was forced to declare an international recall of 2.5 million units in September following several reports of the phone exploding. The company subsequently suspended the production of Note7 devices. Samsung SDI, the company that had supplied batteries for the Note7, will make the batteries for the Galaxy S8 as well.
In January 2017, Samsung had said it believed that the batteries had caused its Galaxy Note7 handsets to overheat and catch fire. It said it had come to the conclusion after tests on thousands of devices ruled out any defect in its hardware or software.
The firm reported a 50% jump in their fourth-quarter operating profit in January. The $6.1-billion (around Rs 41,532 crore) profit was its highest in three years, Reuters reported. The company’s record profit came after it reported its worst operating profit in eight years when it recalled the Note7 and stopped its production. Its profit for that quarter had declined by 96%.