state news

Delhi nursery admissions: Court dismisses AAP government's appeal against stay on neighbourhood norm

The bench, however, asked the single judge hearing the case to decide on the petitions as 'expeditiously as possible'.

Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP (Representative Image)

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government’s plea against an interim order staying the nursery admission norms based on neighbourhood criterion, PTI reported. Refusing to interfere with the verdict, the bench directed the “single judge [hearing the case] to decide on the petitions as expeditiously as possible”.

On February 14, a single judge had stayed the Delhi government’s new nursery admissions rule that 298 institutes could only take in students who live close by, prioritising children living within one km of these schools. AAP government had appealed against the interim order.

Justice Manmohan had said that the notice was “arbitrary, unreasonable and against the public interest”. “A student’s educational fate can’t be relegated to only his/her position on a map,” he had said. The judge had also noted that “public interest cannot be confined to 298 schools”. “Primary cause of nursery admission chaos is the lack of good schools in the capital,” the judge had said.

The Delhi government had said that the order was “against the law”. The Arvind Kejriwal government believed that in the absence of such a norm, schools could accept admission in an arbitrary manner and “justify charging exorbitant fees”.

A new set of guidelines were approved by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on January 7, 2017, which stated that applicants living around a school should be given priority.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.