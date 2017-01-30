Haryana: After SBI, ICICI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2,000 note 'issued by Children Bank of India’

An ICICI Bank ATM in Rohtak, Haryana, dispensed a fake Rs 2,000 note bearing a stamp of the “Children Bank of India” instead of the Reserve Bank of India and other flaws. The bank authorities on Monday initiated an investigation into the incident, reported PTI.

The ICICI Bank incident took place on February 23 when Haryana police constable Raj Kumar had gone to withdraw Rs 6,000 from the ATM, reported The Times of India. The fake note also had the words “Ek Kadam Swachhta ki Aur” and “Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank”. The guarantor on the note was ‘Children’s Government’ and it promises to ‘pay the bearer 2,000 coupons’. Kumar registered a complaint with the Mehram Police.

However, a bank spokesperson ruled out any fault on their part. He told PTI that they have “state-of-the-art note sorting machines” for quality check. “Any forged note found is separated and reported to the local police. Hence, it is not possible for a fake note to be dispensed from the bank’s ATM network,” said the spokesperson.

This is the second such incident in the past few weeks. On February 6, an SBI ATM in Delhi had dispensed similar fake notes. It bore the stamp of “Children Bank of India” and had the words “Guaranteed by the Children’s Government” instead of the “Guaranteed by the central Government” mark as well as a “Churan label” and “PK” logo instead of other authentic currency markings.

A call centre employee, Rohit, had registered a complaint with the police on February 22. Two days later, the police arrested Mohammed Isha, who was the custodian of cash when it was being placed in the ATM.

On February 25, a Shahjahanpur-based jeweller, Arvind Gupta, had claimed that an SBI ATM dispensed a scanned Rs 2,000 note when he withdrew Rs 10,000 from the machine. He registered a complaint with the police.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to fight corruption and black money. The Centre had later introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.