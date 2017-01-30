state news

Haryana: After SBI, ICICI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2,000 note 'issued by Children Bank of India’

The bank spokesperson said they have 'state-of-the-art note sorting machines' for quality check, ruling out any fault on their part.

An ICICI Bank ATM in Rohtak, Haryana, dispensed a fake Rs 2,000 note bearing a stamp of the “Children Bank of India” instead of the Reserve Bank of India and other flaws. The bank authorities on Monday initiated an investigation into the incident, reported PTI.

The ICICI Bank incident took place on February 23 when Haryana police constable Raj Kumar had gone to withdraw Rs 6,000 from the ATM, reported The Times of India. The fake note also had the words “Ek Kadam Swachhta ki Aur” and “Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank”. The guarantor on the note was ‘Children’s Government’ and it promises to ‘pay the bearer 2,000 coupons’. Kumar registered a complaint with the Mehram Police.

However, a bank spokesperson ruled out any fault on their part. He told PTI that they have “state-of-the-art note sorting machines” for quality check. “Any forged note found is separated and reported to the local police. Hence, it is not possible for a fake note to be dispensed from the bank’s ATM network,” said the spokesperson.

This is the second such incident in the past few weeks. On February 6, an SBI ATM in Delhi had dispensed similar fake notes. It bore the stamp of “Children Bank of India” and had the words “Guaranteed by the Children’s Government” instead of the “Guaranteed by the central Government” mark as well as a “Churan label” and “PK” logo instead of other authentic currency markings.

A call centre employee, Rohit, had registered a complaint with the police on February 22. Two days later, the police arrested Mohammed Isha, who was the custodian of cash when it was being placed in the ATM.

On February 25, a Shahjahanpur-based jeweller, Arvind Gupta, had claimed that an SBI ATM dispensed a scanned Rs 2,000 note when he withdrew Rs 10,000 from the machine. He registered a complaint with the police.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to fight corruption and black money. The Centre had later introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.