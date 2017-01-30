National News

Jammu and Kashmir: To minimise injuries, pellet guns will be fitted with 'deflectors' soon

The security forces have been asked to fire at the feet when trying to disperse protestors.

via YouTube

A modified version of pellet guns is likely to be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir to minimise injuries during protests. The new version of the weapon will have deflectors on the muzzle end so that the shrapnel in the pellets does not hit anyone above the abdomen region, PTI reported.

With the deflectors, the force aims to bring down the margin of error from 40% to 2%, said Central Reserve Police Force, IG (Training), Atul Karwal, according to India Today. The CRPF troops have been asked to fire the pellets aiming at the feet of the protestors.

“Though the force has been advised to fire at the feet, the deflectors will ensure the pellet hit in lower part of the body when fired on protestors,” CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad said during his farewell press conference on Monday.

The new pellet guns are currently being tested and will soon replace the older ones, reported The Economic Times. The CRPF is laying out a new Standard Operating Procedure for handling protestors. Use of water cannons, Pava shells, stinger grenades are among the many measures to be adopted by the paramilitary force.

The Army had faced severe criticism after pellet guns caused serious injuries to thousands of civilians in Kashmir during protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani on July 8 last year.

The Home Ministry had set up a panel in August, 2016, which had suggested pellet guns be replaced with shells containing Pelargonic Acid Vanillyl Amide. However, an officer told The Economic Times that these shells were hurled back at the troops by the protestors. The army is considering making the Pava shells with plastic so that they melt when they are fired.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.