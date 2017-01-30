The big news: DCW seeks arrest of those harassing Kargil soldier's daughter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Airtel made national roaming free on its network to combat Jio, and the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls saw a total of 57.36% voter turnout.
A look at the headlines right now:
- DCW seeks action against those making rape threats to daughter of soldier who died in Kargil: Two women constables of Delhi Police will be providing round-the-clock protection to Gurmehar Kaur.
- Airtel scraps national roaming charges to combat Reliance Jio’s offers: The company also introduced various attractive plans for international roaming.
- Over 57% turnout recorded during fifth phase of voting of UP elections: More than 600 candidates are contesting, with the maximum number of 24 contesting from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency.
- Gopal Baglay replaces Vikas Swarup as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson: The 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officers used to head the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry.
- To minimise injuries, pellet guns will be fitted with ‘deflectors’ soon: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to fire at the feet when trying to disperse protestors.
- Oscars overseer PricewaterhouseCoopers apologises for Best Picture blunder: An investigation into the matter has been launched, said the accountancy firm.
- Former SIMI chief Safdar Naugauri and 10 other operatives get life term in connection with 2008 Ahmedabad blasts: The convicts were charged with sedition for planning the attack, possessing illegal arms used in the serial explosions and being part of the banned outfit.
- Madras High Court issues notice to CM Edappadi Palaniswami and others in Tamil Nadu floor test plea: The home secretary will file a counter affidavit by March 10.
- Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria, say reports: Abu al-Khayr al-Masri, the second-in-command of the militant group, was the son-in-law of Osama bin Laden.
- ED issues fourth and likely the last summon to Zakir Naik in money laundering case: The agency will move court if the controversial Islamic preacher refuses to join the investigation in person.