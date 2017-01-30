quick reads

The big news: DCW seeks arrest of those harassing Kargil soldier's daughter, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Airtel made national roaming free on its network to combat Jio, and the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls saw a total of 57.36% voter turnout.

IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. DCW seeks action against those making rape threats to daughter of soldier who died in Kargil: Two women constables of Delhi Police will be providing round-the-clock protection to Gurmehar Kaur.
  2. Airtel scraps national roaming charges to combat Reliance Jio’s offers: The company also introduced various attractive plans for international roaming.
  3. Over 57% turnout recorded during fifth phase of voting of UP elections: More than 600 candidates are contesting, with the maximum number of 24 contesting from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency.
  4. Gopal Baglay replaces Vikas Swarup as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson: The 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officers used to head the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry.
  5. To minimise injuries, pellet guns will be fitted with ‘deflectors’ soon: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to fire at the feet when trying to disperse protestors.
  6. Oscars overseer PricewaterhouseCoopers apologises for Best Picture blunder: An investigation into the matter has been launched, said the accountancy firm.
  7. Former SIMI chief Safdar Naugauri and 10 other operatives get life term in connection with 2008 Ahmedabad blasts: The convicts were charged with sedition for planning the attack, possessing illegal arms used in the serial explosions and being part of the banned outfit. 
  8. Madras High Court issues notice to CM Edappadi Palaniswami and others in Tamil Nadu floor test plea: The home secretary will file a counter affidavit by March 10. 
  9. Senior al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria, say reports: Abu al-Khayr al-Masri, the second-in-command of the militant group, was the son-in-law of Osama bin Laden.
  10. ED issues fourth and likely the last summon to Zakir Naik in money laundering case: The agency will move court if the controversial Islamic preacher refuses to join the investigation in person.
