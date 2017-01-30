Technology News

No mechanism currently in place to stop the upload of sexual assault videos, Centre tells SC

The government said it depended on law and order agencies being informed about such videos to stop their distribution.

B Mathur/Reuters

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it currently had no mechanism in place to stop the upload of obscene content and sexual assault videos on websites. Appearing before a bench of justices MB Lokur and UU Lalit, the government said it depended on law and order agencies being informed about such videos to stop their distribution, PTI reported. “There are preventive mechanisms,” the lawyer for the Centre told the bench.

The government’s submission came after Google India said that it was almost impossible to trace a person before they uploaded such content on any website. However, Google could take action if a person was uploading videos repeatedly, a lawyer for the company told the court. The apex court has posted the matter for its next hearing on March 3.

On December 5, the court issued notices to Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Yahoo on the sharing of sexual assault videos. The bench of justices Lokur and Lalit had sought the companies’ views on how to end the circulation of such video clips, block them and report the incidents to investigating agencies. The notices were issued based on a public interest litigation filed by activist Sunitha Krishnan. In her plea, Krishnan had sought an investigation into the issue by a central agency as well as directions to the Centre on the matter.

The CBI had then said that it was ready to “take up the requisite responsibility” of being the “single central institutional mechanism to address cases relating to video recordings of incidents of sexual violence against women and children”. However, the bench said that the CBI could not investigate a person on the cyber crime-related aspects of a sexual assault case if the police was not able to find any evidence of the individuals involvement in the case.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.