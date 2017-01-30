quick reads

The big news: Gurmehar Kaur drops out of anti-ABVP campaign, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Donald Trump seeks historic hike in defence spending, and modified pump action guns might be introduced in Kashmir.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Gurmehar Kaur drops out of #StudentsagainstABVP campaign: In a series of tweets, the Delhi University student said the campaign was about her colleagues ‘and not me’.
  2. Donald Trump to seek historic $54-billion increase in US military spending: The proposal to increase military money and cut nonmilitary programmes by the same amount was unveiled by White House officials as they prepare the Budget.
  3. To minimise pellet injuries, pump action guns in J&K will be fitted with ‘deflectors’ soon: The security forces have been asked to fire at the feet when trying to disperse protestors.
  4. Pakistan envoy deletes tweet congratulating Mahershala Ali for Oscar win after it creates controversy: Ali, who was called the first Muslim to win an Academy Award, is an Ahmadi, a sect that has been shunned and declared ‘non-Muslims’.
  5. No mechanism currently in place to stop the upload of sexual assault videos, Centre tells SC: The government said it depended on law and order agencies being informed about such videos to stop their distribution.
  6. ED issues fourth and likely the last summon to Zakir Naik in money laundering case: The agency will move court if the controversial Islamic preacher refuses to join the investigation in person.
  7. 2008 Ahmedabad blasts: Former SIMI chief Safdar Naugauri and 10 other operatives get life term: The convicts were charged with sedition for planning the attack, possessing illegal arms used in the serial explosions and being part of the banned outfit.
  8. Philippines: Abu Sayyaf reported to have beheaded 70-year-old German hostage: Talks to pay a massive ransom to secure his release reportedly broke down.
  9. Madras High Court issues notice to CM Edappadi Palaniswami and others in Tamil Nadu floor test plea: The home secretary will file a counter affidavit by March 10. 
  10. Gopal Baglay replaces Vikas Swarup as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson: The 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officers used to head the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry.
