The big news: Gurmehar Kaur drops out of anti-ABVP campaign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump seeks historic hike in defence spending, and modified pump action guns might be introduced in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gurmehar Kaur drops out of #StudentsagainstABVP campaign: In a series of tweets, the Delhi University student said the campaign was about her colleagues ‘and not me’.
- Donald Trump to seek historic $54-billion increase in US military spending: The proposal to increase military money and cut nonmilitary programmes by the same amount was unveiled by White House officials as they prepare the Budget.
- To minimise pellet injuries, pump action guns in J&K will be fitted with ‘deflectors’ soon: The security forces have been asked to fire at the feet when trying to disperse protestors.
- Pakistan envoy deletes tweet congratulating Mahershala Ali for Oscar win after it creates controversy: Ali, who was called the first Muslim to win an Academy Award, is an Ahmadi, a sect that has been shunned and declared ‘non-Muslims’.
- No mechanism currently in place to stop the upload of sexual assault videos, Centre tells SC: The government said it depended on law and order agencies being informed about such videos to stop their distribution.
- ED issues fourth and likely the last summon to Zakir Naik in money laundering case: The agency will move court if the controversial Islamic preacher refuses to join the investigation in person.
- 2008 Ahmedabad blasts: Former SIMI chief Safdar Naugauri and 10 other operatives get life term: The convicts were charged with sedition for planning the attack, possessing illegal arms used in the serial explosions and being part of the banned outfit.
- Philippines: Abu Sayyaf reported to have beheaded 70-year-old German hostage: Talks to pay a massive ransom to secure his release reportedly broke down.
- Madras High Court issues notice to CM Edappadi Palaniswami and others in Tamil Nadu floor test plea: The home secretary will file a counter affidavit by March 10.
- Gopal Baglay replaces Vikas Swarup as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson: The 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officers used to head the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry.