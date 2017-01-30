state news

Major fire breaks out at Burrabazaar, Kolkata’s biggest wholesale market

Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and MLA Smita Bakshi were injured as several inflammable containers exploded when the two were approaching the site.

YouTube/ABP News

At least 30 fire tenders were pressed into service as a major blaze engulfed Kolkata’s biggest wholesale market, Burrabazsar, on Monday night. The fire broke out in a two-storey building on Amartala Lane, forcing the residents to evacuate the area. No casualties were reported, though a few people were injured.

The fire broke out around 9.30 pm on Monday. Electricity to the entire area was snapped soon after it was noticed, reported NDTV. It took the firemen hours to douse the flames. Around 7 am on Tuesday, the fire was brought under control, according to ANI.

The rescue operation became more difficult as the lane leading to the building is narrow and the buildings are too close to each other, reported NDTV. The firemen had to climb on neighbouring buildings to douse the flame. “The firemen are taking great risks to get close to the building to control the fire,” said Kolkata Mayor and Fire Service Minister Sovan Chatterjee. The minister and MLA Smita Bakshi were injured as several inflammable containers exploded when the two were approaching the site, reported India Today.

The building houses godowns, homes, offices and shops. “It was a house of wax and the fire was waiting to happen,” said the mayor. Although the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, some said the fire broke out after a gas cylinder exploded, while others blamed it on a short circuit.

