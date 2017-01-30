India will release 39 Pakistani prisoners as a goodwill gesture
Twenty-one prisoners who have served their sentence and 18 fishermen will be let out.
India will release 39 Pakistani prisoners currently in jails around the country as a goodwill gesture to Islamabad, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The prisoners who will be released include 21 who have served out their sentences and 18 fishermen, according to the report.
Pakistan had asked India to release the prisoners after it released an Indian solider, Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed the border between the two countries. “We have identified these prisoners and with Pakistan confirming their nationality, they will be released on March 1,” an official speaking to the Times said.
The release also comes more than almost two months after Pakistan released 217 Indian fishermen as part of a “goodwill gesture”, taking the total number it has released to 447. Many of the fishermen had been in jail for over a year. Around 100 more remain in prison while they wait for the Indian High Commission to confirm their nationality.
On December 22, 2016, an NGO had said that another batch of 219 fishermen would be released on January 5. The fishermen’s release comes amid souring relations between India and Pakistan since a militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri district and the surgical strikes the Indian Army conducted along the LoC following the attack.