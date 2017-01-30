quick reads

The big news: The Kansas shooting story is still evolving, says White House, and 9 other top stories

In other headlines: Police filed an FIR against those who threatened Gurmehar Kaur with rape, and SpaceX said it would send two people around the moon in 2018.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Five days after Kansas shooting, White House calls it ‘disturbing’ while Donald Trump remains mum: Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have criticised the US president for not speaking up about the alleged hate crime.
  2. ‘I have been through a lot’, says Gurmehar Kaur as she drops out of #StudentsagainstABVP campaign: The Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with the rape threats she had received for joining the protest.
  3. SpaceX will send two private citizens around the moon in late 2018, says Elon Musk: In a statement, the company said the two individuals had already paid a ‘significant deposit’ and that their initial training would begin later this year.
  4. India will release 39 Pakistani prisoners as a goodwill gesture: Twenty-one prisoners who have served their sentence and 18 fishermen will be let out.
  5. BBC banned from Indian tiger reserves after its film on anti-poaching policy in Kaziranga, according to TOI report: The NTCA said the BBC did not submit Justin Rowlatt’s documentary to the Environment Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs for a mandatory preview.
  6. Major fire breaks out at Burrabazaar, Kolkata’s biggest wholesale market: Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and MLA Smita Bakshi were injured as several inflammable containers exploded when the two were approaching the site.
  7. Donald Trump to seek historic $54-billion increase in US military spending: The proposal, which aims to cut nonmilitary programmes by the same amount, was unveiled by White House officials who are preparing the federal budget.
  8. No mechanism currently in place to stop sexual assault videos being uploaded, Centre tells SC: The government said it depended on law and order agencies being informed about such videos to stop their distribution.
  9. Pakistan envoy deletes tweet congratulating Mahershala Ali for Oscar after it sparks controversy: Ali, who was called the ‘first Muslim to win’ an Academy Award, is an Ahmadi, a sect that has been shunned and declared ‘non-Muslims’.
  10. Brokerage companies might be selling your personal data for less than a rupee, Economic Times reports: The financial daily said its reporters were offered the personal details of up to one lakh people for between Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000.
