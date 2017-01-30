Sports News

Legendary gymnast Olga Korbut sells her Olympic medals to make ends meet

Her team gold from the 1972 Munich Games fetched her $66,000.

Wikimedia Commons

Legendary Belarusian gymnast Olga Korbut, who won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics, has sold off her medals, awards and other trophies to cope with severe financial difficulties. Heritage Auctions had organised the online sale of Olga Korbut’s items over the weekend.

Of the items sold, her team gold medal from the Munich Olympics fetched her $66,000. The net worth of the auction was $333,500 (Rs 2.22 crore approximately), auction house spokesman Chris Ivy told Reuters. However, there are varying reports on the total amount the auction fetched.

Korbut, who was called “the Sparrow from Minsk”, went on to become a gymnastics legend after her performance at the Munich Games. She was only 17-years-old when she won three gold medals (team, balance beam and floor exercise) and a silver at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Four years later, she won another gold and a silver at the Montreal Olympics.

Korbut moved from Belarus to United States in 1991. The 61-year-old gymnast now lives in Arizona. “There is hardly a gymnast alive who doesn’t credit this tiny force of nature for the explosion of the sport’s popularity on a global level,” the auction house told BBC.

Watch Korbut perform at the Munich Olympics here:

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.