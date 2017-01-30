National News

Kiren Rijiju says Gurmehar Kaur is free to do what she wants, but ‘leftists’ polluted her mind

He said everyone has freedom of expression, but must act as per the laws of the country.

IANS/PIB

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that Lady Shri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, who is at the centre of a controversy about nationalism, was free to say and do what she wanted. “My request to everybody is let her have her own way of life,” he said. Rijiju had earlier criticised Kaur for supporting students who have been protesting against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad – the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Critics have since also targeted Kaur for a video she made in 2016, in which she says her father – a Kargil veteran – had been killed by war and not Pakistan.

On Monday, Rijiju had said, “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind?” However, on Tuesday the Union minister said he meant the “leftists” when he suggested that someone was influencing Kaur. “It was these leftists who celebrated when Indian Army personnel were martyred in the 1962 [Indo-China] war and raised anti-national slogans,” he said. “But now, whoever makes anti-national statements will be dealt firmly under the law. Everybody has freedom of expression, but must act as per the laws of the country.”

Rijiju’s comments came hours after Kaur announced her decision to drop out of the #StudentsagainstABVP campaign. Her mother said she had left Delhi. The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR in connection with threats made to Kaur on social media. The student had approached officials on Monday, after she was threatened with rape and violence.

However, Rijiju said Delhi was a safe city and that she should have nothing to fear, reported The Times of India. “That’s [to leave Delhi] her choice. She should be protected and will be protected,” he said. Kaur has, however, received support from the teachers of her college who have released a statement saying they stand with the student.

Kaur has been at the centre of a controversy since a picture of her holding a placard against the ABVP fracas at Ramjas college went viral. The placard read, “I am a student of Delhi University. I am not afraid of the ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me.”

She was subsequently attacked on social media by RSS supporters and celebrities alike for voicing her opinion. ABVP supporters had pulled out Kaur’s 2016 video and circulated it, leading to more backlash.

Kaur was mocked by cricketer Virender Sehwag and patronised by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s intellectual Rakesh Sinha said that Kaur was “trolling” her father. While announcing her decision to quit the campaign, Kaur said, “I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.