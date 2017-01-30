Kansas shooting: Telangana association in US asks members to avoid speaking Telugu in public
The outfit has also asked the community to refrain from getting into arguments or going to isolated places.
The Telangana American Telugu Association has asked members of the community living in the United States to avoid speaking in their native language in public places. In a dossier of how to behave in public in US, the association said, “Much as we love talking in our mother tongue, it can often be misconstrued. Please see if you can communicate in English in public places.”
The outfit has also asked the community to refrain from getting into arguments and going to isolated places. The “survival” tips were put up in a Facebook post titled “Some tips for community members and South Asian descent during these challenging times”.
This appears to be a consequence of the death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead at a Kansas City bar on February 23. His friend Alok Madasani and an American man, Ian Grillot were shot at by Adam Puriton, a Navy veteran. Eyewitnesses at the Austins Bar and Grill had heard Adam Puriton shout “Get out of my country” before he started shooting at the men, whom he had believed were Arabs.