The business wrap: Tata, DoCoMo resolve legal dispute over joint venture, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: An Uber executive resigned for hiding his previous harassment charges, and SpaceX will send two private citizens around the moon in 2018.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Tata, DoCoMo resolve legal dispute over joint venture, Tata Teleservices stocks rise: Tata Sons Limited will pay a penalty of $1.17 billion to the Japanese firm in connection with the termination of their joint venture.
- Uber executive resigns for not disclosing sexual harassment allegations against him while at Google: In a statement to Recode, Amit Singhal claimed the decision to leave Google was his own.
- SpaceX will send two private citizens around the moon in late 2018, says Elon Musk: In a statement, the company said the two individuals had already paid a ‘significant deposit’ and that their initial training would begin later this year.
- Brokerage companies might be selling your personal data for less than a rupee, reports Economic Times: The financial daily said its reporters were offered the personal details of up to one lakh people for between Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000.
- Demonetisation benefits will be clear from April, says Shaktikanta Das: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Economic Survey reduced its growth prediction for India from 7.4% to 7%.
- After SBI, ICICI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2,000 note ‘issued by Children Bank of India’ in Haryana: The bank spokesperson said they have ‘state-of-the-art note sorting machines’ for quality check, ruling out any fault on their part.
- YouTube users watch more than a billion hours of videos everyday: That is more than 100,000 years of footage divided among millions of people across the world.