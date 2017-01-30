quick reads

The business wrap: Tata, DoCoMo resolve legal dispute over joint venture, and 6 other top stories

In other headlines: An Uber executive resigned for hiding his previous harassment charges, and SpaceX will send two private citizens around the moon in 2018.

Reuters

A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

  1. Tata, DoCoMo resolve legal dispute over joint venture, Tata Teleservices stocks rise: Tata Sons Limited will pay a penalty of $1.17 billion to the Japanese firm in connection with the termination of their joint venture.
  2. Uber executive resigns for not disclosing sexual harassment allegations against him while at Google: In a statement to Recode, Amit Singhal claimed the decision to leave Google was his own.
  3. SpaceX will send two private citizens around the moon in late 2018, says Elon Musk: In a statement, the company said the two individuals had already paid a ‘significant deposit’ and that their initial training would begin later this year.
  4. Brokerage companies might be selling your personal data for less than a rupee, reports Economic Times: The financial daily said its reporters were offered the personal details of up to one lakh people for between Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000.
  5. Demonetisation benefits will be clear from April, says Shaktikanta Das: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Economic Survey reduced its growth prediction for India from 7.4% to 7%.
  6. After SBI, ICICI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2,000 note ‘issued by Children Bank of India’ in Haryana: The bank spokesperson said they have ‘state-of-the-art note sorting machines’ for quality check, ruling out any fault on their part.   
  7. YouTube users watch more than a billion hours of videos everyday: That is more than 100,000 years of footage divided among millions of people across the world.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.