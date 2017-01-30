National News

Kansas shooting: Hundreds gather as Srinivas Kuchibhotla is cremated in Hyderabad

Slogans such as 'Srinivas Kuchibhotla Amar Rahe' was shouted during his funeral session.

IANS

Hundreds of people gathered as Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the United States, was cremated in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was among the many politicians present at Jubilee Hills as Kuchibhotla’s funeral pyre was lit, PTI reported.

The funeral procession started from his residence in Bachupalli on Tuesday afternoon. Several mourners shouted slogans, such as “Srinivas Kuchibhotla Amar Rahe” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, reported The NewsMinute.

Kuchibhotla’s body was brought to India by a cargo flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday night. His wife Sunayana Dumala also reached Hyderabad along with her brother and sister-in-law from the US.

This comes hour after the Telangana American Telugu Association has asked members of the community living in the US to avoid speaking in their native language in public places.“Much as we love talking in our mother tongue, it can often be misconstrued. Please see if you can communicate in English in public places,” the association said.

Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a Kansas City bar on February 23 by a Navy veteran, Adam Puriton. His friend Alok Madasani and another American friend, Ian Grillot were shot at too by Puriton. Eyewitnesses at the Austins Bar and Grill had heard Adam Puriton shout “Get out of my country” before he started shooting at the men, whom he had believed were Arabs.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said the reports about the shooting were “disturbing”. “No one in America should feel afraid to follow the religion of their choosing freely and openly. The President has dedicated to preserving this originating principle of our nation,” Spicer said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.