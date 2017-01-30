Ramjas College violence: NHRC sends notice to Delhi Police for alleged use of excessive force
The human rights body has given the force four weeks to submit a detailed report about the incident.
The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police over alleged use of excessive force during clashes outside Ramjas College in Delhi University on February 22, reported ANI. The Commission said some journalists were allegedly slapped, punched and kicked by the police personnel.
“The Commission has taken on record complaints as well as media reports making similar allegations including threats to some students on social media,” the NHRC notice read. The police have been given four weeks to submit a detailed report about the incident.
The fiasco began on February 21 when a seminar had to be cancelled after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad – student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – protested against the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid Shora. Clashes broke out the following day between the members of All India Students Association and ABVP at Ramjas College.
While several people were injured in the clashes on February 22, some protesters had claimed that the police had assaulted them. Three senior police personnel were suspended on February 23 for high-handedness with media persons and students during the clashes.