AIADMK MPs belonging to O Panneerselvam camp seek probe into Jayalalithaa's death
A delegation of 12 legislators met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.
A delegation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders belonging to the O Panneerselvam camp on Tuesday sought a probe into the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, PTI reported. As many as 12 MPs, led by Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan, submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukhrejee seeking an investigation by the CBI or a judicial inquiry into her death.
While speaking to reporters, Maithreyan asked why Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on September 22 for fever, when her Poes Garden residence had “a mini hospital and ICU set-up”. He said there were several “goof-ups” in connection with the treatment given to the late chief minister and putting the whole matter to rest would be a “tribute to Amma [Jayalalithaa]”.
The OPS camp said competent authorities should find out who had authorised the hospital’s decision to stop Jayalalithaa’s treatment after she suffered a cardiac arrest on December 5. Of the 12 MPs, ten are Lok Sabha members and the other two are Rajya Sabha members.
Maithreyan said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would not order a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, which is why the delegation met with the President. He also said the issue would be taken up in the next Parliament session.
Jayalalithaa died following a cardiac arrest on December 5 after being treated for 75 days at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Panneerselvam, who was appointed the caretaker chief minister, resigned from the position after the party decided to make AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala the chief minister.
Panneerselvam soon revolted and said he had been forced to resign. Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and hence could not take over as the chief minister. However, her candidate, Palaniswami, won 122-11 during a floor test held on February 18.