state news

AIADMK MPs belonging to O Panneerselvam camp seek probe into Jayalalithaa's death

A delegation of 12 legislators met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.

A delegation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders belonging to the O Panneerselvam camp on Tuesday sought a probe into the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, PTI reported. As many as 12 MPs, led by Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan, submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukhrejee seeking an investigation by the CBI or a judicial inquiry into her death.

While speaking to reporters, Maithreyan asked why Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on September 22 for fever, when her Poes Garden residence had “a mini hospital and ICU set-up”. He said there were several “goof-ups” in connection with the treatment given to the late chief minister and putting the whole matter to rest would be a “tribute to Amma [Jayalalithaa]”.

The OPS camp said competent authorities should find out who had authorised the hospital’s decision to stop Jayalalithaa’s treatment after she suffered a cardiac arrest on December 5. Of the 12 MPs, ten are Lok Sabha members and the other two are Rajya Sabha members.

Maithreyan said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would not order a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, which is why the delegation met with the President. He also said the issue would be taken up in the next Parliament session.

Jayalalithaa died following a cardiac arrest on December 5 after being treated for 75 days at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Panneerselvam, who was appointed the caretaker chief minister, resigned from the position after the party decided to make AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala the chief minister.

Panneerselvam soon revolted and said he had been forced to resign. Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and hence could not take over as the chief minister. However, her candidate, Palaniswami, won 122-11 during a floor test held on February 18.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.