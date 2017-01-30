The big news: Shashi Tharoor criticises Sehwag for mocking Gurmehar Kaur, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s Q3 GDP was pegged at 7%, and the SC rejected pregnant woman's plea to abort foetus diagnosed with Down Syndrome.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Don’t join those pouring cold water on Gurmehar Kaur’s hopes, Shashi Tharoor tells Sehwag: Disappointed that my cricket hero chose to enter the wholly politicised debate, the senior Congress leader wrote in a Facebook post.
- India’s Q3 GDP pegged at 7% despite demonetisation concerns: The Central Statistics Office projected a 7.3% growth rate for 2017-2018 and 7.7% for 2018-2019.
- SC rejects pregnant woman’s plea to abort foetus diagnosed with Down Syndrome: The bench said there was no physical risk to the 37-year-old, and those with the condition ‘are undoubtedly less intelligent, but fine people’.
- Wife of ex-Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul asks vice president to order probe into his suicide: Hamid Ansari’s intervention was sought as President Pranab Mukherjee’s name was also accused of corruption in the 60-page suicide note.
- AIADMK MPs belonging to O Panneerselvam camp seek probe into Jayalalithaa’s death: A delegation of 12 legislators met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.
- Hundreds gather as Kansas shooting victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla is cremated in Hyderabad: Slogans such as ‘Srinivas Kuchibhotla Amar Rahe’ was shouted during his funeral session.
- Core sector growth slows down to 3.4% in January: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry attributed the results to a contraction in the supply of refinery products, fertilisers and cement.
- NHRC sends notice to Delhi Police for alleged use of excessive force during Ramjas College violence: The human rights body has given the force four weeks to submit a detailed report about the incident.
- Samsung group chief among five indicted for corruption and bribery: The prosecutors’ spokesperson said Lee Jae-Yong was also accused of perjury.
- Aadhaar is not mandatory for withdrawals under pension scheme, says EPFO: However, members submitting claims for pensions using form 10D will still be required to submit their UID details.