UP: Woman allegedly burnt alive on funeral pyre, postmortem report contradicts death certificate
The woman's uncle has lodged a complaint against the husband and ten other family members for allegedly raping and killing her.
A Noida woman was allegedly burnt alive on a funeral pyre after a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida declared her dead, reported Hindustan Times. A two-doctor panel concluded on Monday that the woman had died of “shock” caused by being burnt alive. The police are investigating the case.
Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida had declared the woman dead on Sunday night, and her death certificate says that she died from lung infection. Her husband, who was handed over her body late on Sunday night, brought her to Aligarh in a car along with his friends, according to the report. Her cremation was done on Monday morning at 8 am.
But, the woman’s brother, who was suspicious of her death, informed the Aligarh police about it. Hindustan Times reported. Her final rites were stopped and the postmortem conducted on the body, which was 70% burnt, revealed that she had been burnt alive.
The woman’s uncle has lodged a complaint against the husband and ten other family members for allegedly raping and killing her. The police have yet to make arrests in connection with the case.