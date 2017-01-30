Kanhaiya Kumar did not shout anti-India slogans at JNU last year, reveals investigation: India Today
His voice sample was tested against as many as 40 video clips.
Investigation has revealed that Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar did not shout anti-India slogans in February 2016 at an event organised on the death anniversary of Parliament attacks convict Afzal Guru, India Today reported. Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were charged with sedition after the event.
As many as 40 video samples were tested in connection with the case, however, Kumar’s voice did not match those heard shouting anti-India slogans, India Today reported. According to the investigation, Kumar had reached the scene after clashes had broken out between JNU students and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists.
Voice samples of Khalid, Bhattacharya and seven other students though tested positive in the forensic examination, the India Today report said. Many other Kashmiri students were also part of the crowd that shouted slogans. These students reportedly belonged to other universities, including Jamia Millia University and the Aligarh Muslim University, the investigation reportedly revealed.
Kumar was arrested on February 12 by the Delhi Police after he was accused of shouting anti-India slogans. Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were later released on bail.