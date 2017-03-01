A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump condemns Kansas shooting during address to joint session of Congress: He also vowed to combat ‘Islamic terrorism’ with strong measures. White House calls Kansas shooting an act motivated by racial hatred: The statement came after the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was a hate crime. IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperatures this summer, especially across northern India: The minimum, maximum and mean temperatures are likely to be higher in every meteorological subdivision in the country. India’s Q3 GDP pegged at 7% despite demonetisation concerns: The Central Statistics Office projected a 7.3% growth rate for 2017-2018 and 7.7% for 2018-2019. Don’t join those pouring cold water on Gurmehar Kaur’s hopes, Shashi Tharoor tells Sehwag: Disappointed that my cricket hero chose to enter the wholly politicised debate, the senior Congress leader wrote in a Facebook post. Samsung group chief among five indicted for corruption and bribery: The prosecutors’ spokesperson said Lee Jae-Yong was also accused of perjury. Core sector growth slows down to 3.4% in January: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry attributed the results to a contraction in the supply of refinery products, fertilisers and cement. Kanhaiya Kumar did not shout anti-India slogans at JNU last year, reveals investigation: His voice sample was tested against as many as 40 video clips. Delhi-Cochin Air India flight makes emergency landing after engineers ‘forget’ a crucial step: The aircraft, with 236 passengers on board, took off four hours later. Aadhaar is not mandatory for withdrawals under pension scheme, says EPFO: However, members submitting claims for pensions using form 10D will still be required to submit their UID details.