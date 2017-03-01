United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his country would fight “radical Islamic terrorism” strongly. In his first address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said, “We are taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism.”

Condemning the attacks in Belgium, France and US, Trump indicated that a fresh immigration ban may be on its way, after his initial ban was stayed. “It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur...We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America. We cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists.” His earlier immigration ban order on seven Muslim-majority countries was suspended by courts.

In the same vein, Trump announced the setting up of an office to deal with crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants on US citizens. He said that he has asked “the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE – Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement”.

The president surprised the audience when he started his speech by acknowledging Black History Month and civil rights. Trump for the first time mentioned the recent Kansas shooting that killed an Indian techie and injured another. “[It] reminds us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms,” he said as he condemned the Kansas attack as well as the vandalism of Jewish cemeteries.

Trump’s comment about the Kansas shooting is the first since February 23 when the incident took place. He was earlier criticised for his silence.

During his address, the president also asked the Congress to repeal Obamacare. “I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare,” he added. Though Trump did not divulge much details on what will replace the affordable healthcare system, he did say, “The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do.”

Going back to his campaign promise to ensure jobs for US citizens, the president said his policies would generate employment and protect American workers. He, however, did not mention any hike in the minimum wage. “I am going to bring back millions of jobs. Protecting our workers also means reforming our system of legal immigration,” he added.

However, Trump announced “one of the largest increases in national defence spending in American history”. He said he would send a fresh budget to the Congress that will also take into account a hike for army veterans. “Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them.”

Calling himself the leader of the US and not the world, Trump upheld peace and said America would continue to work for a better world. “America is friends today with former enemies. Some of our closest allies, decades ago, fought on the opposite side of these World Wars. This history should give us all faith in the possibilities for a better world,” he said. His remark assumes significance in the backdrop of his efforts to improve ties with Russia. After assuming office, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to stabilise relations between the two countries.

Reminding the public that he would never let them down, Trump wrapped up his speech on a positive note. He reiterated his “believe in America” slogan and asked people to aspire and dream big. “I am asking all citizens to embrace this renewal of the American spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country,” he added.