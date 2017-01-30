Badminton associations come under CBI scanner for nepotism
The investigations started after wards of office-bearers were found to be part of a 23-member contingent that went to Japan in 2014.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has started an inquiry against the Badminton Association of India and Delhi Capital Badminton Association after it was found that ineligible players were allegedly sent to Japan in 2014 to represent India. The investigative agency has already sent a report to the Sports Ministry, but no action has been initiated yet, reported The Times of India.
Seven wards of BAI President Akhilesh Das Gupta (picture above) and office-bearers of its Delhi unit were part of a 23-member contingent that took part in the Youth Sports Exchange Programme, reported PTI.
Investigations started after the CBI found that the associations flouted rules to select players for the tour. Although one of the eligibility criteria was that the players should have taken part in regional and state-level tournaments in their country, the seven wards and close relatives of the office-bearers were selected without any trials. Besides, the associations did not publicise the selection process, CBI officials told PTI.
Apart from BAI President Das Gupta, the former General Secretary of its Delhi unit Jitendra Kochar, ex-Vice President Harish Ahuja, former Secretary Apinder Sabharwal and Kamal Thapar, who was then the treasurer of the Delhi outfit are under the CBI’s scanner.
The Delhi Capital Badminton Association said that it had taken every step after consulting with the parent body. But BAI President Das Gupta told The Times of India, “It was a city exchange programme and BAI had nothing to do with it. DCBA had selected the youngsters as this programme was between Delhi and Tokyo.”