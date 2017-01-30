National News

Everyone has the right to express their views without being bullied, says Sehwag on Gurmehar Kaur

His clarification comes three days after he faced criticism for mocking the Kargil soldier's daughter.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Former batsman for the Indian men’s cricket team Virender Sehwag on Wednesday clarified that his earlier tweet about Delhi student Gurmerhar Kaur’s post was simply him being flippant, but that he did not want her to be targeted. “My tweet was an attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn’t even a factor,” tweeted Sehwag.

He added, “Everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened. Gurmehar Kaur or the Phogat sisters,” and said those who threatened her with rape or violence “are the lowest form of life”.

The former cricketer’s clarification comes three days after he faced a barrage of criticism for mocking the 20-year-old daughter of a soldier who died in Kargil. “I didn’t score two triple centuries. My bat did,” read the placard on Sehwag’s post. His tweet was a response to a video Kaur had made in 2016 in which she said among other things that Pakistan did not kill her father, war did.

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday came out in support of Kaur, tweeting “The freedom of expression is absolute and equal for all! High time we learnt that and practised it daily in every sphere of life. Gambhir posted a video along with his tweet defending Kaur’s right to free speech.

On Tuesday evening, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of the Lady Shri Ram College student, though he cautioned her to work on more nuanced stands in the future. In a Facebook post, Tharoor said he was disappointed to see that his “cricket hero chose to enter the wholly politicised debate over Gurmehar Kaur’s words”. Tharoor added that Sehwag’s “seemingly witty counter” to Kaur was wrong. “It trivialises a serious issue concerning war, loss, and deeply personal emotions that are felt only by those who have suffered,” he said.

The entire matter pertains to Kaur’s campaign against the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s violence at Ramjas College in Delhi. Kaur has been at the centre of a controversy since a picture of her holding a placard against the ABVP fracas at Ramjas college went viral. Her detractors then pulled out the video from 2016 to add to the frenzy.

On Monday, Kaur had announced her decision to drop out of the #StudentsagainstABVP campaign. Her mother said she had left Delhi. The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR in connection with threats made to Kaur on social media. She had approached the authorities on Monday saying she was threatened with rape and violence.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.