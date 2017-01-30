Jamia university dropped my name from speakers' list in fear of protest, says BJP leader Shazia Ilmi
The topic of the seminar was originally the practice of triple talaq, but it was later changed to 'the empowerment of Muslim women'.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi on Wednesday said Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi has dropped her name from a panel of speakers for a seminar on triple talaq, ANI reported. The event, which was initially scheduled on February 16, was postponed to February 28 for undisclosed reasons. Though the February 16 invite had Ilmi’s name on it, the fresh list of speakers did not feature her, she said.
The topic of the seminar was was later changed from triple talaq to “the empowerment of Muslim women”, reported Mail Today. According to reports, the organisers faced a lot of protests from people who said the subject was anti-Quranic. “There was lot of pressure on the organisers, those against [the seminar] felt that if I speak then there will be disturbance on campus,” Ilmi told ANI.
She also accused the English press of presenting only one side of a story. “No one talks of the harassment of ABVP [Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad] and BJP. Part of the English press is owned by them so they manage to create the narrative against BJP,” said the party leader..
The Jamia seminar comes at a time when Delhi college campuses have been abuzz. The fiasco began on February 21 when a seminar had to be cancelled after members of the ABVP – the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – protested against the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid Shora. Clashes broke out the following day between the members of All India Students Association and ABVP at Ramjas College.
While several people were injured in the clashes on February 22, some protesters had claimed that the police had assaulted them. Three senior police personnel were suspended on February 23 for high-handedness with media persons and students during the clashes.