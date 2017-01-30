The big news: Modi mocks experts over post-demonetisation GDP figures, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Jitu Rai won gold for 50-m shooting at World Cup, and Donald Trump finally condemned the Kansas shooting.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi mocks economists, praises demonetisation after favourable GDP projections: The prime minister said the people of the state have already voted for the BJP in the first five phases of the elections.
- Jitu Rai wins gold, Amanpreet Singh silver in 50 metre pistol event at ISSF World Cup: He shot a world record score of 230.1 to finish on top and complete a memorable comeback.
- Donald Trump condemns Kansas shooting during address to joint session of Congress: The White House called it an act motivated by racial hatred.
- Everyone has the right to express their views without being bullied, says Sehwag on Gurmehar Kaur: His clarification comes three days after he faced criticism for mocking the Kargil soldier’s daughter.
- Jamia university dropped my name from speakers’ list in fear of protest, says BJP leader Shazia Ilmi: The topic of the seminar was originally the practice of triple talaq, but it was later changed to ‘the empowerment of Muslim women’.
- Ten minors arrested for sexually assaulting schoolmate in Andheri: The accused allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old boy for six months and then blackmailed him with video footage to demand money.
- IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperatures this summer, especially across northern India: The minimum, maximum and mean temperatures are likely to be higher in every meteorological subdivision in the country.
- Penguin Random House lands book deals with Barack and Michelle Obama after publishers’ auction: The value of the agreements has not been disclosed, but is speculated to be ‘well into eight figures’.
- West Bengal BJP women’s wing leader arrested in connection with child trafficking racket: Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya have also been mentioned in the case.
- Legendary Gujarati writer Tarak Mehta dies at 87: His most popular column was Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, on which the TV show, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is based.