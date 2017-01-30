quick reads

The big news: Modi mocks experts over post-demonetisation GDP figures, and 9 other top stories

In other headlines: Jitu Rai won gold for 50-m shooting at World Cup, and Donald Trump finally condemned the Kansas shooting.

IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi mocks economists, praises demonetisation after favourable GDP projections: The prime minister said the people of the state have already voted for the BJP in the first five phases of the elections. 
  2. Jitu Rai wins gold, Amanpreet Singh silver in 50 metre pistol event at ISSF World Cup: He shot a world record score of 230.1 to finish on top and complete a memorable comeback.
  3. Donald Trump condemns Kansas shooting during address to joint session of Congress: The White House called it an act motivated by racial hatred.  
  4. Everyone has the right to express their views without being bullied, says Sehwag on Gurmehar Kaur: His clarification comes three days after he faced criticism for mocking the Kargil soldier’s daughter.
  5. Jamia university dropped my name from speakers’ list in fear of protest, says BJP leader Shazia Ilmi: The topic of the seminar was originally the practice of triple talaq, but it was later changed to ‘the empowerment of Muslim women’.
  6. Ten minors arrested for sexually assaulting schoolmate in Andheri: The accused allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old boy for six months and then blackmailed him with video footage to demand money. 
  7. IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperatures this summer, especially across northern India: The minimum, maximum and mean temperatures are likely to be higher in every meteorological subdivision in the country.
  8. Penguin Random House lands book deals with Barack and Michelle Obama after publishers’ auction: The value of the agreements has not been disclosed, but is speculated to be ‘well into eight figures’.
  9. West Bengal BJP women’s wing leader arrested in connection with child trafficking racket: Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya have also been mentioned in the case.
  10. Legendary Gujarati writer Tarak Mehta dies at 87: His most popular column was Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, on which the TV show, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is based.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.