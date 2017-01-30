National News

India successfully test-fires interceptor missile for second time

The missile can detect a hostile one from as far as 100 km within four minutes, said Defence Research Development Organisation officials.

PTI/File photo

The Defence Research Development Organisation on Wednesday test-fired an indigenously developed interceptor missile off Odisha coast for the second time. The missile can automatically detect a hostile ballistic missile through a radar-based tracking system and intercept it. An unidentified Defence Ministry official told PTI that Wednesday’s testing was done at a low altitude. “Today’s test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode,” he added.

It was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. The hostile ballistic missile, on the other hand, was launched from Integrated Test Range at Chandipur around 10.10 am. Officials said the interceptor missile could detect the hostile one within four minutes. It started getting signals and moved along its trajectory to destroy the hostile missile mid-air. “The mission was excellent and it was a direct hit,” said a DRDO scientist.

On February 11, India had successfully tested the interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha. This is a vital defence tool for India since both Pakistan and China have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

The interceptor missile is considered a major milestone in the two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system. It is 7.5 metre long and is equipped with a navigation system, a computer and an electro-mechanical activator, the news agency reported. Officials said that besides India, only the United States possesses an interceptor missile that can detect a hostile missile from as far as 100 km.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.