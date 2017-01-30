India successfully test-fires interceptor missile for second time
The missile can detect a hostile one from as far as 100 km within four minutes, said Defence Research Development Organisation officials.
The Defence Research Development Organisation on Wednesday test-fired an indigenously developed interceptor missile off Odisha coast for the second time. The missile can automatically detect a hostile ballistic missile through a radar-based tracking system and intercept it. An unidentified Defence Ministry official told PTI that Wednesday’s testing was done at a low altitude. “Today’s test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode,” he added.
It was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. The hostile ballistic missile, on the other hand, was launched from Integrated Test Range at Chandipur around 10.10 am. Officials said the interceptor missile could detect the hostile one within four minutes. It started getting signals and moved along its trajectory to destroy the hostile missile mid-air. “The mission was excellent and it was a direct hit,” said a DRDO scientist.
On February 11, India had successfully tested the interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha. This is a vital defence tool for India since both Pakistan and China have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.
The interceptor missile is considered a major milestone in the two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system. It is 7.5 metre long and is equipped with a navigation system, a computer and an electro-mechanical activator, the news agency reported. Officials said that besides India, only the United States possesses an interceptor missile that can detect a hostile missile from as far as 100 km.