Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij on Sunday denied wrestler Sakshi Malik’s claim that the state government had not kept its “promises” to her for her Olympic win. He said the Manohar Lal Khattar government had given her a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore the day she landed in India after winning bronze at the 2016 Olympics. She will get the appointment letter for the job promised to her in three to four days, he said.

“Some people may have prevailed upon her to write in this manner,” Vij told PTI. “Sports politics is deeper than our real politics and we do not understand that.” His comments came in reference to Malik’s tweet on Saturday, when she wrote, “Announcements made by Haryana Government after my OLYMPIC MEDAL win were for MEDIA ONLY?.” On Sunday, she said she was thankful to the government for the “monetary appreciation”, though she pointed out that “rest of the promises” have yet to be fulfilled.

“Regarding the issue of job, she had a unique demand. She had sought job at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak,” the minister said. “But it takes time to complete the whole process.” Vij said her appointment as the director of sports at the university had been cleared. The state minister said his ministry would also reward Malik’s coach as soon as she named one coach for the honour.

“She had given names of three to four coaches from whom she got training,” said Vij. “But we asked her give us one name with affidavit and we will give him the award. But that has not been given yet. We cannot give awards to all the coaches.” The government will also offer a plot of land to Malik at a concessional rate, though the minister claimed that she has yet to apply for it. Vij also said that the state government had approved Rs 80 lakh to install ACs at the stadium where Malik trained for the Olympics.