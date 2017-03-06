A foul smell coming from the lavatory of an aircraft and wafting into the cockpit forced a SpiceJet flight to be diverted on Sunday. The Delhi-bound SpiceJet SG192 from Bengaluru to Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad a few minutes after taking off to deal with the problem, the airline said in a statement.

Without specifying a particular cause, the airline said the flight had to be diverted to Hyderabad because of a “foul smell emanating” from the forward lavatory into the cockpit. The toilet and the cockpit were cleaned and ventilated before taking off for Delhi once again, the statement added.

The flight, which had 194 people on board, was delayed by an hour.