A Russian lawmaker believes that the new Disney musical Beauty and the Beast propagates homosexuality and, hence, should be banned in the country, reported The Guardian. Vitaly Milonov has written to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky asking that the film’s release in the country on March 16, 2017, be cancelled.

“Society cannot look on silently at what movie distributors are offering under the guise of a children’s tale,” said Milonov. “The obvious, barefaced, unscrupulous propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relations.” The MP said the main task of the state regarding children was to protect childhood and youth from the “filthiness of the world”. Medinksy said the ministry would take action if the film was found to be violating the laws of the land. “As soon as we get a copy of the film with relevant paperwork for distribution, we will consider it according to the law,” he told BBC.

In 2013, the country declared it illegal to educate minors about homosexuality. Even though homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia in 1993, the Bill passed in 2013, described homosexuality as “non-traditional sexual relations”.

Director Bill Condon said Beauty and the Beast was the first Disney film to have gay characters, though as a subplot. In the film, the main antagonist’s sidekick develops feelings for him. The film stars Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kevin Kline and Stanley Tucci.