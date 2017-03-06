A 17-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run case in Delhi. The police on Monday said the boy was on his way back home on a scooter when he was hit by a speeding Mercedes in the Paschim Vihar neighbourhood on Sunday night. He died on the spot, reported Hindustan Times. The driver of the luxury car is on the run.

“The incident took place around 11 pm. We have leads about the car from footage of the incident captured in CCTV installed at a shop in a nearby market,” an unidentified police officer told Hindustan Times. The victim, Atul Arora, had passed his Class 11 examinations last week.

In January two hit-and-run incidents involving luxury cars were reported in the region. In one of the, an Uber driver was killed when a BMW drove into his car. In the other, four people travelling in an autorickshaw were killed in Ghaziabad after an Audi hit their vehicle.