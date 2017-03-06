The market opened on a positive mood on Monday with the Bombay Stock Exchange gaining 146 points to touch 28,978 while the National Stock Exchange Nifty was close to touching the key 9,000 level. At 2.10 pm, the Nifty50 rose 40 points to touch 8,938.

Analysts said the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and the Good and Services Tax rolling out by July boosted the market sentiment. “The expectation is that the BJP government will come into power in UP, and that is possibly driving the market a little more confident than before,” Deven Choksey, Managing Director at KR Choksey Shares and Securities, told mint.

Reliance Industries Limited topped the charts of highest gainers. Its stock rose 4% to touch Rs 1309.9, the highest since May 2008. At 12.54 pm, Reliance Industries shares were trading 3.71% higher at Rs 1,305.20. The surge in RIL stocks pushed the energy index into the green zone. The BSE energy index gained 1.9%. Auto stocks also made some gains. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra shares surged 1.3% while those of Tata Motors Ltd gained 1.1%.

The NSE, on the other hand, made gains riding on the back of surging finanacial stocks. Shares of State Bank of India and Axis Bank rose up to 1.5% each. However, stocks of information technology firms continued to tumble. Both Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd stocks fell more than 1% as the H1-B visa concerns are yet to be addressed.

The Asian currencies were also trading higher on Monday. Taiwan’s dollar was up 0.24%, Japan’s yen 0.2%, Indonesia’s rupiah 0.17%, China’s renminbi 0.14% and Malaysia’s ringgit 0.05%. However, Thailand’s baht was down 0.1%.