The big news: SC will not drop charges against Advani in Babri Masjid case, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Gayatri Prajapati’s plea to stay his arrest has been rejected, and the FBI has joined the inquiry into the shooting of a Sikh man in the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Will not accept discharge of LK advani on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy.
- SC rejects petition filed by rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati seeking stay on arrest: The Supreme Court told the Samajwadi Party leader to approach a lower court for relief in the case.
- FBI joins investigation into shooting of Sikh man as a ‘potentially hate-motivated’ crime: The Kent Police has started questioning witnesses in the area.
- Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons is not ‘maintainable’, says tribunal: The National Company Law Tribunal will decide on waiver of requirement for the complaint on Tuesday.
- At least 19 female foetuses found dumped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district: The police made the discovery during an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman from a local village.
- Three missiles North Korea test-fired landed in Japan’s waters, says Shinzo Abe: This was a violation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, the country’s prime minister added.
- Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said people who are unable to deposit scrapped notes by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said.
- Wrestler Sakshi Malik will get job appointment letter in 3 to 4 days, says Haryana sports minister: Anil Vij rejected the Olympic bronze medalist’s claim that the state had not kept its promises.
- AAP will make Delhi look like London in a year, says Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister also accused the BJP and Congress, who have led the MCD in the past, of corruption.
- Russian lawmaker wants Disney film Beauty and the Beast banned because ‘it propagates homosexuality’: The film is an ‘obvious, barefaced, unscrupulous propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relations’, he said.