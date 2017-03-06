A look at the headlines right now:

Will not accept discharge of LK advani on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy. SC rejects petition filed by rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati seeking stay on arrest: The Supreme Court told the Samajwadi Party leader to approach a lower court for relief in the case. FBI joins investigation into shooting of Sikh man as a ‘potentially hate-motivated’ crime: The Kent Police has started questioning witnesses in the area. Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons is not ‘maintainable’, says tribunal: The National Company Law Tribunal will decide on waiver of requirement for the complaint on Tuesday. At least 19 female foetuses found dumped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district: The police made the discovery during an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman from a local village. Three missiles North Korea test-fired landed in Japan’s waters, says Shinzo Abe: This was a violation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, the country’s prime minister added. Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said people who are unable to deposit scrapped notes by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said. Wrestler Sakshi Malik will get job appointment letter in 3 to 4 days, says Haryana sports minister: Anil Vij rejected the Olympic bronze medalist’s claim that the state had not kept its promises. AAP will make Delhi look like London in a year, says Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister also accused the BJP and Congress, who have led the MCD in the past, of corruption. Russian lawmaker wants Disney film Beauty and the Beast banned because ‘it propagates homosexuality’: The film is an ‘obvious, barefaced, unscrupulous propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relations’, he said.