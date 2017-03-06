Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday handed over former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s medical report to the state government. The report was made by doctors from AIIMS who had been flown to Chennai to treat the late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, PTI reported.

AIIMS Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said that on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government had sought the AIIMS delegation’s notes from their visits for its official records. Doctors from the institute had visited Jayalalithaa at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital five times between October 5 and December 6, 2016.

Srinivas handed over the document to Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan in Delhi. The report contains the doctors’ analysis of Jayalalithaa’s health during their visits.

The move is significant as several people have raised questions regarding the secrecy surrounding Jayalalithaa’s health and her death on December 5. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government had dismissed former chief minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s allegations of foul play in Jayalalithaa’s treatment. Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has also moved the Madras High Court and sought a detailed inquiry into her death.

On February 28, 12 AIADMK MPs part of the Panneerselvam camp had submitted a petition to President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi, demanding an investigation into the former chief minister’s treatment at Apollo.