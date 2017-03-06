India finally got the better of the Australians in the series, as they finished Day Three of the second Test at Bengaluru at 213/4 in their second innings, armed with a healthy lead of 126.

After dismissing the visitors for 276 in their first innings, India were in trouble again after losing KL Rahul (51), skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession. However, a gritty display of batting by Cheteshwar Pujara (79 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), piling on 93 runs for the fifth wicket, tipped the scales in India’s favour.

Jadeja was instrumental in getting rid of Australia’s lower order batsmen quickly, and ended with 6/63. Pujara and Rahul stabilised the innings after opener Abhinav Mukund departed early. Australian skipper Steve Smith pulled off a fine one-handed catch at slip off Rahul, who completed his third half-century in four innings in the series.

Kohli had another disappointing run with the bat, and was adjudged leg-before to pacer Josh Hazlewood. Jadeja, promoted in the order, did not last long either. Pujara and Rahane’s watchful displays after Tea ensured that for the first time in the series, not a single wicket fell in a session’s play.

Brief score: