The business wrap: SC questions Centre about RBI refusing old currency, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Markets were boosted by speculation over GST launch and UP election results, and a tribunal dismissed Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said that those unable to deposit scrapped bills by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said.
- Sensex crosses 29,000 mark after 216-point surge, Nifty closes at 8,964: Reliance Industries was the top gainer of the day’s trade – its stocks rose by 4% at one point.
- Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons is not ‘maintainable’, says tribunal: The National Company Law Tribunal will decide on whether to waive a requirement for the complaint on Tuesday.
- Netflix ties up with Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone to seize Indian market: These partnerships will make Netflix originals such as ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Narcos’ easily accessible to viewers through DTH and mobile platforms.
- Over 30% of India’s youth not in employment, says OECD report: The study said poor employment data made the assessment difficult.
- H-1B, L-1 visa reform bills introduced in US Congress: The proposed legislation is in addition to almost half a dozen similar proposals and aims to end foreign firms’ reliance on the visas.
- Tata Steel dismisses speculation over failed negotiations with ThyssenKrupp: The Indian conglomerate said “constructive discussions” were under way.