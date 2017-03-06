A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said that those unable to deposit scrapped bills by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said. Sensex crosses 29,000 mark after 216-point surge, Nifty closes at 8,964: Reliance Industries was the top gainer of the day’s trade – its stocks rose by 4% at one point. Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons is not ‘maintainable’, says tribunal: The National Company Law Tribunal will decide on whether to waive a requirement for the complaint on Tuesday. Netflix ties up with Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone to seize Indian market: These partnerships will make Netflix originals such as ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Narcos’ easily accessible to viewers through DTH and mobile platforms. Over 30% of India’s youth not in employment, says OECD report: The study said poor employment data made the assessment difficult. H-1B, L-1 visa reform bills introduced in US Congress: The proposed legislation is in addition to almost half a dozen similar proposals and aims to end foreign firms’ reliance on the visas. Tata Steel dismisses speculation over failed negotiations with ThyssenKrupp: The Indian conglomerate said “constructive discussions” were under way.