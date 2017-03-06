Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju dismissed a former Pakistan national security adviser’s statement that a Pakistan-based group had carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and said it was “nothing new”. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said India’s view that an Islamabad-based group had perpetrated the attack was well-known.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said Mahmud Ali Durrani’s admission was “a victory for Indian democracy”, ANI reported. Congress leader Shivraj Patil, however, downplayed Durrani’s statement saying Islamabad has repeatedly questioned accusations against itself for attacks by non-state actors, ANI reported.

“Durrani has shown immense boldness with his comments. Pakistan can no longer deny that both state and non-state actors were responsible,” 26/11 Mumbai attack Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam told ANI.

“Pakistan-based militant groups fund terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir by generating millions in donations through their charity organisations,” PTI reported the National Investigation Agency as saying on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Durrani defended the Islamabad government and said that it had no role to play in the attacks that had killed 166 people. “[The] 26/11 Mumbai strike, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event”, said Durrani during an event at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis in Delhi.

Durrani also came down heavily on the Jammat-ud-Dawah chief. “Hafiz Saeed has no utility, we should act against him,” said Durrani, who was Pakistan’s NSA during the 2008 attacks. Durrani’s comment comes days after India made a fresh demand to Pakistan seeking a re-investigation into the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. It has also demanded that Saeed, who the Pakistan government had put under house arrest in Lahore on January 30, be put on trial.

The Pakistani government had listed Saeed and his aide Qazi Kashif under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which essentially curtails their movement within the country. Since Saeed was placed under house arrest on January 30, rallies have been held in a number of regions in Pakistan.

Durrani condemned terrorism and said that Pakistan’s poverty, education, weak legal and police structures are among the many reasons why terrorism thrives on its soil, according to Economic Times. “Each nation should make sure that its territory should not be used by terrorist outfits,” he said.

#Pak-based terror groups finance #terrorisminJ&K by generating millions in donations through their charity organisations: NIA. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2017

India's stand is very well known:K Rijiju,MoS Home on MA Durrani's statmnt that 26/11 Mumbai attack was carried out by Pak based terror grp pic.twitter.com/I905GCXjaC — ANI (@ANI_news) March 6, 2017

Victory for Indian Govt's diplomacy, both things that he (Durrani) said are right: BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/k2hzaV9MIp — ANI (@ANI_news) March 6, 2017