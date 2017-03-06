The Election Commission on Monday issued a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for remarks he made during an election rally on Saturday in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He has till Tuesday evening to submit his explanation to the poll monitoring body, ANI reported.

During a rally in Bhadohi, Yadav had asked voters to keep the money they receive as bribes from other parties, but to choose the Samajwadi Party while casting their ballot. “I have heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money with yourself, but vote for the bicycle,” the chief minister had said, according to CNN-News18.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had brought Yadav’s remark to the Election Commission’s notice. The ruling party at the Centre is looking to overthrow the SP government in the state. Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is contesting the ongoing Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had made a similar remark in Goa in February, but was let off with a warning. The poll regulator had also called for an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters in Goa to vote for his Aam Aadmi Party even if they accept money from rivals.