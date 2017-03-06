A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu government releases Jayalalithaa’s AIIMS medical report, dismisses speculation: The state administration said the ‘self explanatory’ document made it clear that the former chief minister was given the best possible treatment. Nothing new in ex-Pakistan NSA’s statements on the 26/11 attacks, says Kiren Rijiju: Mahmud Ali Durrani had said the attack was perpetrated by groups based in his country, but said Islamabad had no role in the strike. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara lead India’s fight on Day 3, stretch lead to 126: Pujara and Anjikya Rahane piled on an unbeaten 93 runs for the fifth wicket, the highest of the series so far. FBI director asks justice department to reject Donald Trump’s wire-tapping claims: Officials said James Comey called the president’s allegations ‘false’ and said they needed to be corrected. Will not accept discharge of LK advani on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy. India’s oldest aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after serving Navy for 30 years: If there are no buyers for the vessel in the next four months, it will either be dismantled or sunk to create a tourist spot for divers. Perjury case: Anurag Thakur exempted from appearing in Supreme Court after he apologises: In a separate hearing, the top court asked the DDCA to give an undertaking that it would implement Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendations. Netflix ties up with Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone to seize Indian market: These partnerships will make Netflix originals such as House of Cards and Narcos easily accessible to viewers through DTH and mobile platforms. Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said that those unable to deposit scrapped bills by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said. At least 19 female foetuses found dumped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district: The police made the discovery during an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman from a local village.