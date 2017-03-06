The big news: TN releases Jayalalithaa’s medical report to end speculation, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Rijiju said a former Pak envoy’s statements on the 26/11 attacks were not new, and KL Rahul and Pujara turned the tide in India’s favour.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu government releases Jayalalithaa’s AIIMS medical report, dismisses speculation: The state administration said the ‘self explanatory’ document made it clear that the former chief minister was given the best possible treatment.
- Nothing new in ex-Pakistan NSA’s statements on the 26/11 attacks, says Kiren Rijiju: Mahmud Ali Durrani had said the attack was perpetrated by groups based in his country, but said Islamabad had no role in the strike.
- KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara lead India’s fight on Day 3, stretch lead to 126: Pujara and Anjikya Rahane piled on an unbeaten 93 runs for the fifth wicket, the highest of the series so far.
- FBI director asks justice department to reject Donald Trump’s wire-tapping claims: Officials said James Comey called the president’s allegations ‘false’ and said they needed to be corrected.
- Will not accept discharge of LK advani on technical grounds, says SC: On March 22, the court will decide whether the accused, including Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, should face trial for conspiracy.
- India’s oldest aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after serving Navy for 30 years: If there are no buyers for the vessel in the next four months, it will either be dismantled or sunk to create a tourist spot for divers.
- Perjury case: Anurag Thakur exempted from appearing in Supreme Court after he apologises: In a separate hearing, the top court asked the DDCA to give an undertaking that it would implement Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendations.
- Netflix ties up with Airtel, Videocon d2h and Vodafone to seize Indian market: These partnerships will make Netflix originals such as House of Cards and Narcos easily accessible to viewers through DTH and mobile platforms.
- Why are old currency notes not being accepted till March 31, SC asks Centre and RBI: The PM had said that those unable to deposit scrapped bills by December 30 can do so at specified RBI counters till March 31, the petitioners said.
- At least 19 female foetuses found dumped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district: The police made the discovery during an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman from a local village.