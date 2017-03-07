An air ambulance belonging to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital crash landed in Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom airport on Sunday night, leaving the pilot dead and its four other passengers injured. The incident took place after the aircraft caught fire while it was on its way to Bangkok to pick up a patient, The Indian Express reported. Two doctors and a nurse were among those hurt.

Thailand’s Army sent helicopters to the site and chartered the injured to to Bangkok Hospital, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted. Bangkok is located more than 700 km away from the Nakhon Pathom airport. “Our Mission is extending them all help,” she added. The pilot was identified as Arunaksha Nandy. The two doctors, Dr Shailendra and Dr Komal, are in the intensive care unit, Swaraj said.

The plane took off from New Delhi, refuelled in Kolkata and made an emergency landing Nakhon Pathom. A second team of doctors from the hospital left for Bangkok soon after the mishap was reported. The single-engine charter aircraft belonged to a Delhi-based company.

The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017