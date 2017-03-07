An Indian man in Auckland, New Zealand, uploaded a Facebook live video on Monday of being subjected to a racist attack. Navninder Vir Singh was abused while he was in his car by the driver of another vehicle that he said was tailgating him. He claimed that the driver got out and started shouting at him to go back to his country after Singh pulled over to let the other car pass, PTI reported.

In the video, Singh points to the man driving and a woman in the passenger seat while saying, “I gave him space... that lady gave me the finger. He was driving that car…And now he’s trying to threaten me.” The man also allegedly spat at him.

In the video, the man attacking Singh is white and wearing a grey T-shirt. Before driving away, he moons Singh. “I don’t know what to do, it really hurts my heart... The first thing in my mind was that he might hurt me with some weapon,” Singh said, according to Newshub . Singh has filed a police complaint.

This comes close on the heels of a number of racist attacks against Indians reported in other parts of the world, particularly in the United States.